PSNI appeal for information after pedestrian left in serious condition in car collision
Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was left in a serious condition after being hit by a car on the Suffolk Road in Belfast yesterday, Saturday.
By Philip Bradfield
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Sergeant Tew said: “At around 11.50pm, we received a report of a pedestrian having been struck by a car in the area.”
Police attended the scene along with paramedics.“The male pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are believed to be serious at this time.”
Police are appealing for witnesses on tel. 101.