PSNI appeal for information after reports of shots being fired

The PSNI has appealed for information about the reported shots.

The report related to shots reported in the city last night, Sunday.

Inspector Swanson said: “We received a report at 9.40pm of gun shots in the Sevenoaks area of the city. Thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries or damage.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage, and I am appealing to anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area around that time to contact us on 101. Please quote reference 1859 of 24/10/21.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

