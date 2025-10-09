The PSNI is appealing for information on the whereabouts of Christopher Simpson.

Police said there is currently a bench warrant outstanding for him after he failed to appear at court on Wednesday 2 April.

Police said: “If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The PSNI did not say on what charges he appeared in court.