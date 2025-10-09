PSNI appeal for information on location of Christopher Simpson after he failed to appear in court - bench warrant issued
The PSNI has appealed for information on the location of Christopher Simpson after he failed to appear in court.
Police said there is currently a bench warrant outstanding for him after he failed to appear at court on Wednesday 2 April.
Police said: “If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
The PSNI did not say on what charges he appeared in court.
The Op Relentless reference number is CW 76 25/07/25.