Police have appealed for information about a suspect after a car crash and drugs seizure in Coalisand, Co Tyrone.

Officers on a mobile patrol saw a navy Mercedes being driven “erratically” in the Barrack Street area at around 2.45pm on Friday.

The driver failed to stop when signalled to do so and a pursuit ensued in Coalisland.

Later it was reported the vehicle collided with another car in the Moor Road area, where police found suspected class A and class B drugs.

Police are appealing for information about the suspect, who fled the scene, and witnesses.

“Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported,” Sergeant McDonald said.

“However, a man who was driving the car made off from police, and subsequently fled the scene.

“A police search of the vehicle uncovered a quantity of suspected class A and class B drugs, as well as cash, an electronic device, and a number of other items.

“These have been taken for forensic examination as inquiries continue.

“Police are also continuing with their attempts to locate the suspect.

“We want to hear from you if you noticed the navy Mercedes driving in these areas, or know the whereabouts of the suspect who made off from police.

“If you believe you have information regarding what happened, please pass it to police by contacting 101 and quoting reference number 914 28/03/25.”