Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage in relation to the robbery, which took place on Friday 9 February just after 8:35pm.

Police said that a man armed with a gun and a knife entered food premises in the Hibernia Street area and demanded money from the till.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives said that the suspect then ran off with a sum of cash but was pursued by a staff member.

A general view of Hibernia Street in Holywood, where a robbery took place. Photo: Googlemaps

However the money was then recovered, police said, and the suspect fled the scene in the direction of Mara Gardens.

The suspect was described as wearing a grey hooded top, black shorts, a black hat and a black face covering.

Police said that enquiries are ongoing and that they are asking anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 1704 09/02/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad