All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

PSNI appeal on robbery Holywood: Brave staff member runs after robber armed with gun and knife - cash stolen from till recovered in full

A staff member at a Holywood food business ran after a robber who was armed with a gun and knife and a haul of stolen cash was recovered.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 11th Feb 2024, 11:22 GMT
Updated 11th Feb 2024, 11:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage in relation to the robbery, which took place on Friday 9 February just after 8:35pm.

Police said that a man armed with a gun and a knife entered food premises in the Hibernia Street area and demanded money from the till.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives said that the suspect then ran off with a sum of cash but was pursued by a staff member.

A general view of Hibernia Street in Holywood, where a robbery took place. Photo: GooglemapsA general view of Hibernia Street in Holywood, where a robbery took place. Photo: Googlemaps
A general view of Hibernia Street in Holywood, where a robbery took place. Photo: Googlemaps

However the money was then recovered, police said, and the suspect fled the scene in the direction of Mara Gardens.

The suspect was described as wearing a grey hooded top, black shorts, a black hat and a black face covering.

Police said that enquiries are ongoing and that they are asking anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 1704 09/02/24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Readers can also submit a report online using the PSNI non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/