PSNI appeal on robbery Holywood: Brave staff member runs after robber armed with gun and knife - cash stolen from till recovered in full
and live on Freeview channel 276
The PSNI is appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage in relation to the robbery, which took place on Friday 9 February just after 8:35pm.
Police said that a man armed with a gun and a knife entered food premises in the Hibernia Street area and demanded money from the till.
Detectives said that the suspect then ran off with a sum of cash but was pursued by a staff member.
However the money was then recovered, police said, and the suspect fled the scene in the direction of Mara Gardens.
The suspect was described as wearing a grey hooded top, black shorts, a black hat and a black face covering.
Police said that enquiries are ongoing and that they are asking anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 1704 09/02/24.
Readers can also submit a report online using the PSNI non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/