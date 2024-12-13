PSNI appealing for information about unlawfully-at-large murder convict, James Meehan

By Philip Bradfield
Published 13th Dec 2024, 18:56 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 19:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The PSNI is appealing for information about unlawfully-at-large murder convict, James Meehan.

James Meehan, 55, is currently unlawfully at large; he was on day release from HMP Magilligan on Monday, 9 December but failed to return.

He has been serving a life sentence in prison following a murder conviction in 2009.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are appealing to anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him directly but to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1251 09/12/24.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.

The PSNI is also appealling directly to James to hand himself in.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice