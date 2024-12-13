PSNI appealing for information about unlawfully-at-large murder convict, James Meehan
James Meehan, 55, is currently unlawfully at large; he was on day release from HMP Magilligan on Monday, 9 December but failed to return.
He has been serving a life sentence in prison following a murder conviction in 2009.
Police are appealing to anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him directly but to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1251 09/12/24.
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.
The PSNI is also appealling directly to James to hand himself in.