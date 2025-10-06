The PSNI issued a photo of Ahmed Abashar, saying a bench warrant was issued for him on Tuesday, 30 September when he failed to appear at court.

The PSNI has appealed for information on the location of a convicted rapist man who failed to appear at court.

This evening police issued a photo of Ahmed Abashar, saying a bench warrant was issued for him on Tuesday, 30 September when he failed to appear at court.

He is also wanted in relation to breach of High Court bail.

Mr Abashar has been convicted in court for the offence of rape.

The police said: "If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The Op Relentless reference number is RM25059578.