PSNI appeals for information on missing rapist Ahmed Abashar after he failed to appear at court - bench warrant issued

By Philip Bradfield
Published 6th Oct 2025, 20:16 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 18:58 BST
The PSNI issued a photo of Ahmed Abashar, saying a bench warrant was issued for him on Tuesday, 30 September when he failed to appear at court.placeholder image
The PSNI issued a photo of Ahmed Abashar, saying a bench warrant was issued for him on Tuesday, 30 September when he failed to appear at court.
The PSNI has appealed for information on the location of a convicted rapist man who failed to appear at court.

This evening police issued a photo of Ahmed Abashar, saying a bench warrant was issued for him on Tuesday, 30 September when he failed to appear at court.

Most Popular

He is also wanted in relation to breach of High Court bail.

Mr Abashar has been convicted in court for the offence of rape.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The police said: "If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The Op Relentless reference number is RM25059578.

Police have not released any further information about his case.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice