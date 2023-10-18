PSNI are now attending a Newry home after 'two petrol bombs were thrown at a house'

Police are currently at the scene of a petrol bomb attack at a house in the Drumgullion Avenue area of Newry.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A statement from the PSNI reveals that police “received a report at around 6.05am today (Wednesday 18th October) that two petrol bombs were thrown at a house in the area, causing a small fire in the back garden”.

The statement adds: “Officers attended alongside colleagues from NIFRS who extinguished the fire.

"Thankfully there were no reports of any injuries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drumwillan Avenue, Newry jpeg.jpeg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 158 of 18/10/23.