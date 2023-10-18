PSNI are now attending a Newry home after 'two petrol bombs were thrown at a house'

News you can trust since 1737
Police are currently at the scene of a petrol bomb attack at a house in the Drumgullion Avenue area of Newry.
By Gemma Murray
Published 18th Oct 2023, 11:47 BST
A statement from the PSNI reveals that police “received a report at around 6.05am today (Wednesday 18th October) that two petrol bombs were thrown at a house in the area, causing a small fire in the back garden”.

The statement adds: “Officers attended alongside colleagues from NIFRS who extinguished the fire.

"Thankfully there were no reports of any injuries.

Drumwillan Avenue, Newry jpeg.jpegDrumwillan Avenue, Newry jpeg.jpeg
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 158 of 18/10/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”