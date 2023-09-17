Watch more videos on Shots!

The collision happened in the Rathcoole Drive area of Newtownabbey on Friday 15 September.

Three vehicles were involved in the incident, which took place just before 8:30pm.

Personnel from the PSNI, ambulance and fire services all attended the scene.

“Three people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, which at this time, are not believed to be life threatening," said the PSNI.“A fourth person received medical treatment at the scene."

The road was closed for a time to deal with the incident.

A 25-year-old man arrested by police following the collision has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Police are asking for witnesses or any with information about the incident to contact them.

They are also appealing for dash cam footage of a dark coloured VW Toureg which they believe was travelling in the vicinity of the M2 and the M5 prior to the collision.