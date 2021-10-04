PSNI arrest 45-year-old man after teenage girl suffers knife injury
Detectives investigating an assault in Belfast City Centre have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.
The arrest is connected to an incident in which a teenage girl sustained a knife wound to her hand in the Academy Street area of the city on Saturday 2 October.
The man is currently in police custody where he is assisting police with enquiries.
Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, and in particular, may have mobile phone footage of the incident, to contact detectives on 101, and quote reference number 1374 of 02/10/21.
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
The public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/