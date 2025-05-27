Police have arrested a 47-year-old man after reports of a car driving the wrong way on the M1 motorway.

A PSNI spokesman said they received multiple reports of a car travelling on the wrong side of the carriageway between Lurgan and Moira at approximately 4:20pm on Monday.

"Officers responded and with assistance from the Armed Response Unit, the vehicle was brought to a stop in Belfast,” he said.

"Two people were taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drug-related offences and remains in custody at this time."