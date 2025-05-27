PSNI arrest 47-year-old man after car drove wrong way along M1 motorway between Lurgan and Moira

By Philip Bradfield
Published 27th May 2025, 13:59 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 14:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have arrested a 47-year-old man after reports of a car driving the wrong way on the M1 motorway.

A PSNI spokesman said they received multiple reports of a car travelling on the wrong side of the carriageway between Lurgan and Moira at approximately 4:20pm on Monday.

"Officers responded and with assistance from the Armed Response Unit, the vehicle was brought to a stop in Belfast,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Two people were taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Police have arrested a 47-year-old man after reports of a car driving the wrong way on the M1 motorway.Police have arrested a 47-year-old man after reports of a car driving the wrong way on the M1 motorway.
Police have arrested a 47-year-old man after reports of a car driving the wrong way on the M1 motorway.

"A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drug-related offences and remains in custody at this time."

There were also reports of a car driving against traffic on the M1 between Dungannon and Portadown on Monday, driving in the direction of Portadown.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice