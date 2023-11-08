All Sections
PSNI arrest 75-year-old man wanted in the Republic of Ireland for serious sexual offences committed against a child

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has arrested a 75-year-old man who is wanted in the Republic of Ireland.
By Gemma Murray
Published 8th Nov 2023, 14:02 GMT
He is wanted to stand trial in relation to serious sexual offences committed against a child.

The man was detained by virtue of an international warrant by officers from the International Policing Unit in Limavady this morning, Wednesday 8th November.

He will be brought before an extradition court in Belfast this afternoon.

An elderly manAn elderly man
Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This morning’s arrest is another great example of the continued co-operation between An Garda Síochána and the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit.

“The Police Service will continue to work with our partners and bring offenders before the courts.

"Our message is clear that there is nowhere to hide in Northern Ireland and that we will actively pursue all wanted persons believed to be in this jurisdiction.”