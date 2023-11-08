The Police Service of Northern Ireland has arrested a 75-year-old man who is wanted in the Republic of Ireland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He is wanted to stand trial in relation to serious sexual offences committed against a child.

The man was detained by virtue of an international warrant by officers from the International Policing Unit in Limavady this morning, Wednesday 8th November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will be brought before an extradition court in Belfast this afternoon.

An elderly man

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This morning’s arrest is another great example of the continued co-operation between An Garda Síochána and the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit.

“The Police Service will continue to work with our partners and bring offenders before the courts.