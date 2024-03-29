PSNI arrest and charge man, 61, with non recent sexual offences and woman, 57, with aiding and abetting additional offences
Detectives from the PSNI have arrested and charged a 61-year-old man with non-recent sexual offences.
A 57-year-old woman has also been arrested and charged at the time with aiding and abetting additional offences.
Both are due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on 24 April.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, police said.