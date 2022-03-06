PSNI arrest man after reports of woman in distress

The PSNI has arrested one man.

The incident is reported to have happened about 7pm on Friday 4 March.

Inspector David Gibson said: “The woman was seen exiting a vehicle and running in the direction of Frazer Street. The vehicle then made off in the direction of Dee Street.

“We are concerned for the safety of the female involved and want to speak to her in relation to the incident.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a white Volkswagen Golf bearing a Republic of Ireland registration plate, or who may have seen the female in the area at the time. She is described as being in her early 30s with blonde hair and wearing dark coloured clothing.

“One male has been arrested in relation to this incident and remains in police custody at this time.”

Inspector Gibson continued: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we would ask anyone with any information or who might have CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist the investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1510 of 04/03/22.”