The crime happened on the Old Shore Road area of Newtownards last night, Saturday 16 September.Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “At around 11.45pm, it was reported that a man in his 40s had been deliberately struck by a vehicle before the driver made off from the scene."The man was taken to hospital for treatment to leg injuries which are believed to be serious, but not life threatening.“A 32-year-old man was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of attempted murder and a number of driving offences and remains in police custody at this time."