PSNI arrest man on suspicion of attempted murder after pedestrian injured in deliberate hit-and-run
The crime happened on the Old Shore Road area of Newtownards last night, Saturday 16 September.Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “At around 11.45pm, it was reported that a man in his 40s had been deliberately struck by a vehicle before the driver made off from the scene."The man was taken to hospital for treatment to leg injuries which are believed to be serious, but not life threatening.“A 32-year-old man was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of attempted murder and a number of driving offences and remains in police custody at this time."
Detectives are appealing to anyone with any information or who may have seen a silver van in the area between 11.30pm and 11.45pm, to contact 101 quoting reference number 1863 of 16/09/23.Police are particularly keen to speak to anyone with relevant dashcam, mobile phone or other footage.Police can be contacted via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.