PSNI arrest suspect after woman
A 38-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was attacked during a burglary in Kilrea in Co Londonderry.
By Philip Bradfield
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The 29-year-old victim was assaulted when two men entered her home on Ardbann Avenue shortly before 3am on Friday 11 November.
The suspects then made off.
The arrested man was detained by police in Rasharkin a short time later and remains in police custody.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to call on tel 101, quoting reference 122/11/11/22 or on Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.