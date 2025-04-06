Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have arrested a teenager after a video circulated online showing another youth being punched to the ground and having his head stamped on.

A boy and a girl, both 17, required hospital treatment after the violence on the Larne train to Belfast on Saturday evening.

PSNI Sergeant Watson said they received a report at around 10.50pm of a fight involving a large group of young people on the train.

“A teenage boy, aged 17, was punched multiple times to his face before being knocked to the ground, where his head was then stamped on,"he said.

"A 17 year-old girl was also injured during the course of the assault.

“Both the boy and girl required hospital treatment for their injuries, not believed to be serious at this time.

“Officers carrying out further enquiries today, have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted GBH with intent and common assault. He remains in custody at this time.

“We are aware that a video showing the assault has been circulated on social media. We would appeal that people refrain from posting anything further on social media, as this could affect the ongoing investigation."

Police said they know the train was busy at the time and asked for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information can call police on tel 101 quoting reference number 1828 of 05/04/25 or submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.