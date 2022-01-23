PSNI arrest two men after laser directed at aircraft

Two men were arrested on suspicion of endangering the safety of an aircraft on Friday night.

Inspector McBride said: “At approximately 11.30pm last night a laser pen was directed at a police helicopter.

“One male has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) and the other remains in police custody.”

Inspector McBride is warning of the dangers of such activity.

“Thankfully, on this occasion, no one was injured as a result of this extremely dangerous and reckless behaviour.

“Not only is it an offence under the Air Navigation Order to endanger aircraft but it is highly irresponsible and dangerous. Lasers can cause temporary blindness and where pilots are concerned, this could result in a catastrophe and possibly lead to loss of life. Be mindful of the impact of such actions, and be prepared to face the consequences.”

