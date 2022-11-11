PSNI arrests suspected drug dealer after raid on premises - Class A drugs
Police have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of a number of drug offences.
By Philip Bradfield
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
They include possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply. The arrest comes after a search of a premises in North Belfast on Thursday 10 November. The suspect has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
PSNI figures show that in 12 months from 1 October 2021 to 30 September 2022 there were 8,221 drug seizure incidents, a decrease of 729 (8.1 per cent) on the previous 12 months.