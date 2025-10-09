PSNI ask for help in identifying individual in connection with disorder and attacks on police in August 2024 in Belfast

By Philip Bradfield
Published 9th Oct 2025, 21:16 BST
Police are asking the public for help in identifying this individual, in connection with disorder and attacks on police in August 2024 in Belfast.
Police are asking the public for help in identifying the individual photographed in this news report, in connection with disorder and attacks on police in August 2024 in Belfast.

"We are asking the individual to come forward and appealing to anyone who can assist in identifying them,” police said.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

You can also contact police on tel 101.

