PSNI ask for help locating wanted man - with two outstanding warrants for a theft offence and another for a number of drug offences

Darius Radziunas

In a social media post Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon say: "Radziunas currently has two outstanding Warrants for a Theft Offence and another for a number of Drug Offences including Possession of Class A and B with intent to Supply.

"Radziunas is currently believed to be in the Lurgan area. Please share this post to help us find him.

"If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately.

"DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts.

