PSNI ask for help locating wanted man - with two outstanding warrants for a theft offence and another for a number of drug offences

Police are asking got the public's help in locating Darius Radziunas - with two outstanding warrants for theft and a number for drug offences.

By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 11:31 am
Darius Radziunas
Darius Radziunas

In a social media post Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon say: "Radziunas currently has two outstanding Warrants for a Theft Offence and another for a number of Drug Offences including Possession of Class A and B with intent to Supply.

"Radziunas is currently believed to be in the Lurgan area. Please share this post to help us find him.

"If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately.

"DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts.

"Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111."