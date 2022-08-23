PSNI ask for public help in tracking down ABH suspect who failed to show up in court – last October
The PSNI is appealing for members of the public to help them track down an assault suspect who did not appear in court.
The Mid Ulster PSNI Facebook page named the individual as Stasys Martinkus, saying that “a bench warrant was issued for him in October 2021 when he failed to appear in court for [allegations of] assault occasioning actual bodily harm”.
The police added: “Please share this post to help us find him. If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. Call 101, or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 (the Op Relentless reference number is MU3).”
Operation Relentless was launched last month by the PSNI to locate outstanding individuals who are wanted on bench warrants or wanted for arrest or interview.
Though the police did not say where the suspect is from, both his surname and Christian name are common to Lithuania.
Most Popular
-
1
Family and friends of Dennis Hutchings attend unveiling of memorial stone to veteran in NI
-
2
MP Sammy Wilson suggests John Herron may be better suited to GAA if he wants to continue to glorify terrorism
-
3
Micheal Martin takes swipe at Sinn Fein ‘revisionism’
-
4
Jamie Bryson makes formal statement as police begin hunt for caller who threatened his young son
-
5
Arlene Foster behind new Together UK Foundation to promote benefits of Union
The PSNI has been asked why it is only now making a public appeal to find Martinkus, given that he apparently vanished 10 months ago.
More if we get it.
• Billy Hutchinson indicates black flags bearing UVF slogan and UVF imagery were not put up by the UVF
• WATCH: Differing staff views on ‘transphobia’ are ‘problematic’ in Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission says chief