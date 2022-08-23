News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

PSNI ask for public help in tracking down ABH suspect who failed to show up in court – last October

The PSNI is appealing for members of the public to help them track down an assault suspect who did not appear in court.

By Adam Kula
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:25 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:54 pm
Stasys Martinkus
Stasys Martinkus

The Mid Ulster PSNI Facebook page named the individual as Stasys Martinkus, saying that “a bench warrant was issued for him in October 2021 when he failed to appear in court for [allegations of] assault occasioning actual bodily harm”.

The police added: “Please share this post to help us find him. If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. Call 101, or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 (the Op Relentless reference number is MU3).”

Operation Relentless was launched last month by the PSNI to locate outstanding individuals who are wanted on bench warrants or wanted for arrest or interview.

Though the police did not say where the suspect is from, both his surname and Christian name are common to Lithuania.

Most Popular

The PSNI has been asked why it is only now making a public appeal to find Martinkus, given that he apparently vanished 10 months ago.

More if we get it.

Billy Hutchinson indicates black flags bearing UVF slogan and UVF imagery were not put up by the UVF

WATCH: Differing staff views on ‘transphobia’ are ‘problematic’ in Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission says chief

Cliftonville FC stonewalls questions after Ronan Hale pictured with arm around player wearing republican rifle slogan