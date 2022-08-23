PSNI ask for public help in tracking down ABH suspect who failed to show up in court – last October

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stasys Martinkus

The Mid Ulster PSNI Facebook page named the individual as Stasys Martinkus, saying that “a bench warrant was issued for him in October 2021 when he failed to appear in court for [allegations of] assault occasioning actual bodily harm”.

The police added: “Please share this post to help us find him. If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. Call 101, or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 (the Op Relentless reference number is MU3).”

Operation Relentless was launched last month by the PSNI to locate outstanding individuals who are wanted on bench warrants or wanted for arrest or interview.

Though the police did not say where the suspect is from, both his surname and Christian name are common to Lithuania.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI has been asked why it is only now making a public appeal to find Martinkus, given that he apparently vanished 10 months ago.