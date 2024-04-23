Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was reported that a man aged in his twenties was assaulted by two men between the walkway that connects Ballymoney Train Station to Raceview Drive in the town.

He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

One man in his thirties was arrested and remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

However, officers wish to speak to a second man believed to have been involved in the altercation.

Detectives are aware of video footage on social media regarding the incident and would ask the public not to share the videos online, but instead, provide us with any information, dashcam, CCTV or other video footage they may have that can assist with our enquiries.

This can be done by calling 101 quoting reference number 1675 of 22/04/24.

You can also make a report online at www.psni.police.uk/report .