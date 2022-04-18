PSNI attacked by petrol bombs at republican parade in Londonderry

Petrol bombs were thrown at the entrance to the City Cemetery in Londonderry.

Both nationalist and unionist politicians condemned the violence.

The PSNI said it had made after a notified parade in the city earlier today.

Police come under attack during Saoradh rally at the republican Easter parade at the Bogside area of Londonderry on Easter Monday 2022. Picutre by Peter Morrison / Press Eye

“Five men, aged, 29, 38, 40, 50 and 54 years old, were arrested under the Terrorism Act,” a police statement said.

“A sixth man, aged 40 years old, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour. All six men remain in custody this evening. Police seized a number of vehicles, suspected terrorist uniforms and petrol bombs.”

The commander for Derry and Strabane District, Chief Superintendent Ryan Henderson said: “Earlier today, police were in attendance at a notified parade in the city. On the basis of initial observations, participants in the parade were assessed as having potentially committed criminal offences. Police monitored the event closely and, at what was considered to be an appropriate point, took action to secure evidence and make arrests.

“Whilst doing so, police officers came under attack from petrol bombs and masonry.

“Our officers showed tremendous courage and professionalism in what was still clearly a dangerous situation.”

Earlier, the family of the murdered journalist Lyra McKee voiced disgust that a republican Easter parade linked with dissidents went ahead on the anniversary of her murder.

Ms McKee, a journalist, died after being struck by a bullet during rioting in the Creggan area of Londonderry on April 18, 2019.

SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: “Today is the third anniversary of the murder of Lyra McKee on the streets of our city. A young journalist who was trying to make a life for herself in Derry and who had so much to give to our community.

“Lyra’s memory continues to galvanise our resolve against the men of violence who prey on bigotry and hate. Derry stands with Lyra’s family, with Sara and with everyone who knew her today.

“The scenes from the city cemetery this afternoon are absolutely and totally wrong. Young people in our city are being manipulated into carrying out violent attacks against police officers by people who are intent on dragging this city and its people backwards. We wont let them win.”

Foyle DUP candidate Gary Middleton said: “Last year the DUP in Londonderry challenged the police about the lack of arrests following shows of strength where gunmen were on the streets.

“Between January and August 2021 there were six republican shows of strength with guns being used. Of those six incidents, no arrests were made and no prosecutions followed.

“This isn’t good enough. Whilst the people in the wrong are the terror supporting masked men, there must be a strong law and order response.

“I spoke with the police several times in advance of this latest terror-fest and highlighted the need for prosecutions following any breach of the law. I trust that arrests will be made and prosecutions will follow.”

Ulster Unionist Councillor and Foyle Assembly candidate, Ryan McCready, said: “The scenes that took place in Londonderry today at the Saoradh ‘parade’ are absolutely disgraceful, regressive and are to be condemned. Petrol bombs being thrown at police officers going about their lawful duty and guns being fired on our streets for any reason are simply wrong.

“The fact that adults and children applaud someone wearing a mask and discharging a firearm indiscriminately, is a real concern.”

Mr McCready added: “For these events to take place shortly after a vigil for Lyra McKee, on the third anniversary of her murder by a masked gunman, is grossly insensitive and distasteful.

“This needs to stop and I would advocate anyone who has information to inform the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately before somebody else is murdered or seriously injured.

“The PSNI must act to remove firearms from the hands of these terrorists, and crack down on where they store and transit them in order to bring justice upon these criminals.”

Superintendent Henderson said: “Fortunately, none of our officers, or members of the public were injured as a result of this reckless and criminal behaviour. Our enquiries will continue over the coming days and weeks to bring offenders to justice.”

Mr Middleton said: “The display of terror sends the wrong signal to young people about the use of violence. Terrorism was wrong in the 70’s and it’s still wrong today. That’s the message that needs to be sent from every platform.

“Whilst some critique gunmen in 2022, they can be found on platforms celebrating gunmen in the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. This sends a confusing message to the youth of today. Everyone should be unequivocal about terrorism. It was always wrong.”

Mr Eastwood said: “Those responsible for orchestrating a very clearly pre-arranged attack on police wanted to create a violent standoff this afternoon. They want to whip up division, fear and resentment because it’s the only way they can gain a foothold in our community. They need to understand that those days are long gone and they aren’t coming back. The people of Derry want to live in peace with their neighbours. We wont have that peace threatened by anyone, let alone cowards that send kids out to throw petrol bombs.”

Vigils took place in Lyra McKee’s memory in Belfast and Londonderry yesterday.

An extremist group styling itself the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the journalist and author.

The republican parade to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising that took place in Londonderry today was connected to the group Saoradh which is accused of having links with the New IRA — something it denies.

The Parades Commission had ruled that no paramilitary style clothing be worn in the procession.

Ms McKee’s sister Nichola Corner questioned why the event could not have been held on a different day, pointing out the date of Easter changes every year.

“When we objected to this parade taking place, it was on the grounds of the date alone, not on the grounds of marching,” she told the PA news agency.