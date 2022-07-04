PSNI attacked with petrol bombs during "shameful hoax"

A statement from the PSNI reveals that masonry, bottles and other items were thrown at officers in what police called a "sustained and senseless attack".

The alert started after police received reports of a suspicious object in the Lecky Flyover in Londonderry at 6.40pm.

A number of residents who had to leave their homes have returned.

Police and ammunition technical officers attended the scene.

Nobody was injured when the petrol bombs and other items were thrown, but damage was caused to a number of police vehicles.

Supt Clive Beatty thanked the community and especially people directly affected for their patience and understanding.

"A significant number of vital police resources were required to maintain cordons to ensure public safety, which detracted police from delivering key services to other victims and vulnerable people across the district," he said.

PSNI deal with a security alert