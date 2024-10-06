Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A business has been robbed at knifepoint in north Belfast.

At about 7.45pm on Saturday a man who was dressed in black and had the bottom half of his face covered entered what police have described simply as “commercial premises” on the Crumlin Road.

The PSNI said: “He confronted a staff member behind the till and demanded money. The suspect then grabbed the staff member by his collar and threatened him with a knife.

“He then proceeded to go behind the till and opened it, taking a sum of cash.

"Before fleeing the off-licence on foot, the suspect also pushed another staff member and caused a small cut to the hand of a third member of staff.

“The three staff members were understandably left shaken by what happened – this would have been a terrifying ordeal. Thankfully, the injuries were not serious.

“We have launched an investigation into this armed robbery and are asking the local community for its assistance in supporting our enquiries.

“If you were in the area last night and noticed anything suspicious, we would ask that you call us on 101 quoting reference number 1506 05/10/24.