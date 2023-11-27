All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

PSNI caution families about turning to loan sharks over Christmas who 'prey on vulnerable people and are doing untold damage to many communities'

The PSNI has cautioned families that whilst Christmas can be a magical time for many – some families, owing to the pressures of buying gifts for their loved-ones, can turn to loan sharks.
By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Nov 2023, 14:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A post on social media from the PSNI adds that ‘the thought of a loan shark may be tempting but you must remember, these lenders are not your friends, they prey on vulnerable people and are doing untold damage to many communities’.

‘Illegal money lenders don’t want people to be able to pay back their debt,’ adds the message.

‘They want them permanently indebte

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Before you turn to illegal money lenders, make yourself aware of the finance support available, and do not suffer in silence, there’s always a way out!

‘For more information, visit https://orlo.uk/knCyN