PSNI caution families about turning to loan sharks over Christmas who 'prey on vulnerable people and are doing untold damage to many communities'
A post on social media from the PSNI adds that ‘the thought of a loan shark may be tempting but you must remember, these lenders are not your friends, they prey on vulnerable people and are doing untold damage to many communities’.
‘Illegal money lenders don’t want people to be able to pay back their debt,’ adds the message.
‘They want them permanently indebte
‘Before you turn to illegal money lenders, make yourself aware of the finance support available, and do not suffer in silence, there’s always a way out!
‘For more information, visit https://orlo.uk/knCyN’