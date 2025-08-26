PSNI charge 46-year-old man with robbery, offensive weapon and Class B drugs possession

By Philip Bradfield
Published 26th Aug 2025, 20:57 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 21:04 BST
A 46-year-old man has been charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class B Controlled drug.placeholder image
A 46-year-old man has been charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class B Controlled drug.
A 46-year-old man has been charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class B Controlled drug.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday 27th August. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Most Popular

The charges are in relation to a report of robbery which occurred at the Chichester Street area of Belfast on Sunday 24th August.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police reported that at around 7.10pm on that date, a man entered premises on Chichester Street brandishing a needle and demanded that a female staff member open the till.

He was described as being approximately 5 ft 5 ins in height, and dressed in a grey tracksuit.

The suspect was reported to have taken a sum of cash, and left the scene in the direction of Upper Arthur Street.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice