PSNI charge 46-year-old man with robbery, offensive weapon and Class B drugs possession
He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday 27th August. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges are in relation to a report of robbery which occurred at the Chichester Street area of Belfast on Sunday 24th August.
Police reported that at around 7.10pm on that date, a man entered premises on Chichester Street brandishing a needle and demanded that a female staff member open the till.
He was described as being approximately 5 ft 5 ins in height, and dressed in a grey tracksuit.
The suspect was reported to have taken a sum of cash, and left the scene in the direction of Upper Arthur Street.