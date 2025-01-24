PSNI charge driver after four-car-collision on M1 motorway leaves one critical
The collision happened on the westbound section of the motorway approaching the Blacks Road junction at around 6.40pm.
Road Policing Sergeant Boyd said: “The drivers of the four vehicles were taken to hospital. Three have since left hospital after treatment to injuries which are not thought to be serious at this time. The other driver remains in a critical condition.
“The vehicles involved were a black Audi Q5, a grey Peugeot 207, an orange Dacia Duster and a grey Mercedes CLA."
Yesterday afternoon police charged a 53-year-old man with causing death or grievous bodily injury by careless driving, and causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court today, Saturday 25 January.
Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of events surrounding the collision, tel 101 ref 1403 of 23/01/25.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/