PSNI charge four men after disturbance at Newtownards shopping centre after assault by masked gang
Four men have been charged following an altercation at a shopping centre.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
The disturbance took place at a shopping centre in the Circular Road area of Newtownards on Friday.
The men were arrested after reports another man had been assaulted by a masked gang.
The men, aged 38, 36, 29 and 24, were charged with affray and disorderly behaviour.
The men aged 38, 29 and 24 were also charged with common assault.
They are due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Monday, 3 April.