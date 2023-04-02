News you can trust since 1737
PSNI charge four men after disturbance at Newtownards shopping centre after assault by masked gang

Four men have been charged following an altercation at a shopping centre.

By Philip Bradfield
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read

The disturbance took place at a shopping centre in the Circular Road area of Newtownards on Friday.

The men were arrested after reports another man had been assaulted by a masked gang.

The men, aged 38, 36, 29 and 24, were charged with affray and disorderly behaviour.

Four men have been charged by the PSNI following an altercation at a shopping centre in Newtownards.
The men aged 38, 29 and 24 were also charged with common assault.

They are due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Monday, 3 April.