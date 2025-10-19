PSNI charge man to court after reports of someone trying to break into cars in Mount Eagles Park area of Dunmurry

By Philip Bradfield
Published 19th Oct 2025, 10:14 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2025, 10:14 BST
The PSNI has charged a 36-year-old man to court after reports of someone trying to break into cars in the Dunmurry area.

Chief Inspector Pete Cunningham said: “We received a report on Friday evening, 17th October at approximately 11.40pm that a man was attempting to enter vehicles in the Mount Eagles Park area.

Most Popular

“Officers attended and located a man matching the description that was provided to police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He was searched and a quantity of Class C controlled drugs, screwdriver and lock knife were located on his possession. A number of other items were also located on him – believed to have been taken from a nearby vehicle.

Officers from the PSNI's Auto Crime Team have charged a man following a report of suspicious behaviour in the Dunmurry area. Picture; Pacemaker (stock image).placeholder image
Officers from the PSNI's Auto Crime Team have charged a man following a report of suspicious behaviour in the Dunmurry area. Picture; Pacemaker (stock image).

“The man, aged 36, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft, possessing an article with blade or point in a public place, possession of a Class C controlled drug and theft."

Police later issued an update to say that officers investigating the case have charged a man to court.

The 36-year-old is charged with theft, possession of a Class C controlled drug, possessing an article with blade or point in a public place and going equipped for theft.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Friday, 14th November.

“Anyone with information that could assist our investigation or notice suspicious behaviour in the area is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1806 17/10/25."

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or mobile footage of the area shortly before the time of the report that we could review.”

Alternatively, the public can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Cunningham reassured the local community that police take all reports of suspicious activity seriously.

“If something doesn’t look right in your area – or you notice suspicious behaviour, please report it to us immediately so we can investigate thoroughly,” he added.

"Thanks to the local community for promptly reporting this incident, our officers were able to act quickly and arrest this individual – we are grateful to them for their support with this matter."

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice