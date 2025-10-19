The PSNI has charged a 36-year-old man to court after reports of someone trying to break into cars in the Dunmurry area.

Chief Inspector Pete Cunningham said: “We received a report on Friday evening, 17th October at approximately 11.40pm that a man was attempting to enter vehicles in the Mount Eagles Park area.

“Officers attended and located a man matching the description that was provided to police.

“He was searched and a quantity of Class C controlled drugs, screwdriver and lock knife were located on his possession. A number of other items were also located on him – believed to have been taken from a nearby vehicle.

Officers from the PSNI's Auto Crime Team have charged a man following a report of suspicious behaviour in the Dunmurry area. Picture; Pacemaker (stock image).

“The man, aged 36, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft, possessing an article with blade or point in a public place, possession of a Class C controlled drug and theft."

Police later issued an update to say that officers investigating the case have charged a man to court.

The 36-year-old is charged with theft, possession of a Class C controlled drug, possessing an article with blade or point in a public place and going equipped for theft.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Friday, 14th November.

“Anyone with information that could assist our investigation or notice suspicious behaviour in the area is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1806 17/10/25."

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or mobile footage of the area shortly before the time of the report that we could review.”

Alternatively, the public can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Mr Cunningham reassured the local community that police take all reports of suspicious activity seriously.

“If something doesn’t look right in your area – or you notice suspicious behaviour, please report it to us immediately so we can investigate thoroughly,” he added.