PSNI charge man with rioting and arson following protest in Belfast city centre in August
The PSNI have charged a 23-year-old man with rioting and arson in connection with disorder following a protest in Belfast city centre last summer.
Police said the suspect been charged with aiding and abetting arson, arson, riot, criminal damage and theft.
He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday 27 March.
The charges are in relation to detectives investigating disorder which occurred across Belfast following a protest in Belfast city centre on Saturday 3 August, 2024.