PSNI charge man with rioting and arson following protest in Belfast city centre in August

By Philip Bradfield
Published 27th Feb 2025, 20:20 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 20:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The PSNI have charged a 23-year-old man with rioting and arson in connection with disorder following a protest in Belfast city centre last summer.

Police said the suspect been charged with aiding and abetting arson, arson, riot, criminal damage and theft.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday 27 March.

The charges are in relation to detectives investigating disorder which occurred across Belfast following a protest in Belfast city centre on Saturday 3 August, 2024.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice