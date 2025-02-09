PSNI charge third teen in relation to attempted murder in Lisburn

An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a serious assault in Lisburn.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charge was laid yesterday by detectives investigating a serious assault in the Mountview Drive area of Lisburn in the early hours of Friday.

Police charged the 18-year-old man to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday 10 February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man has been charged with a number of offences including attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit and indictable offence.

Police are appealing for information after a serious four car collision on the M1 motorway last night which left one person in a critical condition.

Police said that two 19-year-old men were previously charged to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 8 February in relation to the same incident.

Yesterday (Saturday) police reported that two 19-year-old men had been charged with a number of offences including attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit and indictable offence and being concerned in the supply of class B controlled drug.

On Friday police issued an appeal in relation to the assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “At approximately 1.40am, police received a report that three men had been assaulted by a number of men armed with what is believed to have been metal bars,hammers and knives in the Mountview Drive area.

“Police attended along with other emergency services and two of the victims were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

“The perpetrators, who had been seen leaving the scene in a silver coloured Volkswagen Golf, were apprehended a short time later and officers arrested two men aged 18 and 19 on suspicion of attempted murder.

“A third man, aged 19 was later arrested at an address in Lisburn and also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“All three remain in police custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad