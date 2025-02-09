PSNI charge third teen in relation to attempted murder in Lisburn
The charge was laid yesterday by detectives investigating a serious assault in the Mountview Drive area of Lisburn in the early hours of Friday.
Police charged the 18-year-old man to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday 10 February.
The man has been charged with a number of offences including attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit and indictable offence.
Police said that two 19-year-old men were previously charged to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 8 February in relation to the same incident.
Yesterday (Saturday) police reported that two 19-year-old men had been charged with a number of offences including attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit and indictable offence and being concerned in the supply of class B controlled drug.
On Friday police issued an appeal in relation to the assault.
Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “At approximately 1.40am, police received a report that three men had been assaulted by a number of men armed with what is believed to have been metal bars,hammers and knives in the Mountview Drive area.
“Police attended along with other emergency services and two of the victims were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.
“The perpetrators, who had been seen leaving the scene in a silver coloured Volkswagen Golf, were apprehended a short time later and officers arrested two men aged 18 and 19 on suspicion of attempted murder.
“A third man, aged 19 was later arrested at an address in Lisburn and also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
“All three remain in police custody at this time.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or to anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 91 of 07/02/25.” You can also submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ and Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"