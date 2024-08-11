Police have released a further five images of individuals whom we would like to speak with in connection with our ongoing investigation into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on Police officers since Saturday 3 August.

​PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has called for ‘maximum sentences’ for those who attack police officers after rioting across Northern Ireland over the past week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the purpose of the violence and disorder was to ‘scare our communities and incite hatred’ and he called on ‘everyone across society in Northern Ireland to call out this intimidation and violence’.

“I want to commend the incredible men and women of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) who repeatedly put themselves in harms way to keep our communities safe,” said the Chief Constable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will relentlessly pursue those who carry out these senseless acts of violence. We are incredibly fortunate to have the policing that we do in Northern Ireland but we cannot continue to take that policing for granted.

Police have released a further five images of individuals they would like to speak with in connection with investigations into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on officers.

"These officers have my absolute respect and support. They are outstanding. That support needs to be society wide. It is not acceptable to assault or attack police officers.

"I will be seeking the maximum sentences against those convicted of such attacks. We will not simply stand here and accept this.”

He continued: “Last week a parent was charged with three counts of riot and three counts of child cruelty relating to the disorder, and appeared at Belfast magistrates court on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Connected to those charges, a 15-year-old boy also appeared at court charged with four counts of riot, possession of a petrol bomb and three counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police have released a further five images of individuals they would like to speak with in connection with investigations into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on officers.

"We also arrested and charged people for inciting the disorder we have seen, through their on line activity. I am determined to pursue those involved in the violence and those inciting and encouraging it with every piece of legislation, every resource and every tactic available to me.

“Since the disorder began, a total of 20 PSNI officers have been injured and last night alone ten officers were injured in Derry/Londonderry.

"Yet again these incredible officers maintained the highest levels of professionalism in the face of violence, with petrol bombs and masonry being repeatedly hurled at them for a sustained period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some of the injuries have resulted in hospitalisation with one female officer sustaining severe facial injuries and another male officer with a broken leg. I want to be very clear, this would not be acceptable elsewhere and it is not acceptable here. I have made clear that the intimidation of our diverse communities will not be tolerated and neither will assaults or violence against my police officers

Police have released a further five images of individuals they would like to speak with in connection with investigations into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on officers.

“We will continue to release images and for the minority who think they can get away with violent hatred of any kind. You can’t, you won’t and we are coming after you.

“To the parents and guardians of young people, please be vigilant. Is a child or young person in your care getting involved in violent acts? Take action now, please, before we have to.

“Finally, I am appealing to everyone across our communities in Northern Ireland to continue to publicly and loudly condemn this behaviour. Stand with us in saying, this is not ok and it must stop. These people should not be louder than us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will not allow hatred and mindless violence win. That is not the society we want nor will allow. It is at times like this that the future for our society is shaped. That future is in our hands, not these thugs.

Police have released a further five images of individuals they would like to speak with in connection with investigations into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on officers.

"Please join me in condemning these acts and support those communities under attack, and the men and women of the PSNI who come to work every day to make a positive difference.