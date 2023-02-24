PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said that DCI John Caldwell is “critically ill and heavily sedated” in hospital following the attempt made on his life.

He was speaking alongside political representatives from the five main Stormont parties. “We do not underestimate, from the point of view of the police service, how important it is that we are joined today in an act of unity from all the political parties across Northern Ireland,” Mr Byrne said.

“Clearly we know from what we’ve done so far and from commentary from across the community, and the political spectrum, the sheer sense of outrage of this pointless and senseless attack on Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. “John remains in hospital, where he is critically ill and heavily sedated.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne pictured at police headquarters, east Belfast, with the leaders from the five main Northern Ireland parties where they held a joint press conference regarding the attempted murder of detective chief inspector John Caldwell.

“We have arrested a further man overnight in relation to this investigation. He is now in custody and also being questioned by detectives.”

“Since we spoke yesterday, last night I had the chance to speak with John’s wife and his son,” he said.

“They’re clearly heavily affected by what they’ve gone through but want to pass on their thanks both to people that rendered first aid and care at the scene, but also in terms of the outpouring of support across the community in relation to this awful outrage.

“Clearly, today we’ve had a chance to talk to political leaders about the pace and context of this investigation, what it means for policing and what we sense will happen in the next few days.

“We echo our thanks because it has rippled through the organisation about how important it is that we’re joined by the political leaders today at this unique time to show that we stand together and call out this outrage for what it is.”

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill has emphasised the importance of unity in the wake of the attack on senior Detective John Caldwell.

She thanked Chief Constable Simon Byrne for updating the five Stormont parties on the progress of the investigation.

“It is so important in moments like this that we stand united,” she said.

“We do stand here united as one voice in our condemnation against this horrific attack on a police officer, someone who is part of our community.

“I think that the most powerful message that we, as political leaders (can do, is) to stand with the chief constable today, to stand with the police service and say, this is not good enough. This is an attack on all of us, this is an attack on our community.

“My thoughts very much remain with the family – this is a family who are going through a trauma, these are a family who are sitting on a hospital bed, this is a son who has witnessed his father being attacked in a callous way. So, my thoughts are very, very much with John’s family today.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his thoughts and prayers were with DCI John Caldwell and his family as he warned the people who carried out the attack “you are not the future of this place”.

“We continue to pray that DCI Caldwell will make a good recovery from the terrible injuries that he has sustained and also to say to all of those very brave men and women who each day serve our community so faithfully with great courage, that we all stand with you. You have our continued support.

“We also need to ensure that the PSNI has the resources that it needs to carry out its job effectively and we will work together as parties engaging with the Government to ensure that resource is being made available to the chief constable and the PSNI, and we hope to have the opportunity to do that in the coming days.

“I would also say to the evil people who carried out this heinous attack and to their organisation – you are not the future of this place. We stand against you.

“The murder of police officers and the attempted killing of those who serve our communities in Northern Ireland is unacceptable. My cousin was the first RUC officer to be murdered by the IRA in 1970. Loyalists have also killed police officers. It was never acceptable and it is not acceptable now.