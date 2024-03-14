Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It follows an investigation by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI) which found that the police employee had twice used his knee to strike the suspect to the face, causing an injury to an eye and a bleed from his nose.

The Civilian Detention Officer (CDO) was later convicted of common assault and sentenced to four months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

The assault took place after the suspect - who was drunk - was arrested on suspicion of assaulting police and breaching his bail conditions.

A PSNI Civilian Detention Officer has been dismissed from the police after receiving a suspended prison sentence for assaulting a suspect in the custody suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast. Photo: Google.

Two CDO officers suspected he was concealing drugs and took him into a search room.

The suspect then threatened to headbutt the officers, which prompted the now dismissed CDO to respond by using his forearm to “slam” the suspect against a wall, PONI said.

The other CDO, who was dealing with the man’s property at the time, then rushed to assist and together they took the suspect to the ground.

The two CDOs attempted to restrain the suspect on the ground with handcuffs, which is when one of them struck him twice in the face with his knee.

When interviewed about the incident, the now former CDO said the suspect had a history of spitting at police staff, and said he had used force to prevent him doing so again.

He said he chose to use his knee, rather than striking the man with his open hand or fist, as his trousers had a large foam pad at the knee and he considered it to be the “lesser of two evils”.

However, Police Ombudsman investigators noted that the assault occurred when the man’s arms and head had been restrained and he posed little threat.

An audible pop could be heard on the CCTV footage as the blows connected. A police sergeant later told Police Ombudsman investigators that the incident made for uncomfortable viewing.

After the CDO’s conviction, the Police Ombudsman reviewed the incident for misconduct and recommended that the PSNI should hold a misconduct hearing. The CDO was subsequently dismissed from the PSNI.

Police Ombudsman, Mrs Marie Anderson, said: “This was a volatile situation, but it was also a serious and unwarranted assault on a man who was intoxicated. Police detainees are often vulnerable and distressed, and this type of behaviour has no place in custody suites.”

She commended another Civilian Detention Officer (CDO) who raised concerns about the incident with his supervisor and custody sergeant, which resulted in the matter being notified to her by the PSNI.

