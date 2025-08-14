PSNI condemns 'extremely reckless' behaviour after another 5G mast is targeted in arson attack

Another 5G mast has been attacked in Belfast.

Images show how cables inside the mast have been damaged by fire.

Police have called the action “extremely reckless”, while Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey said it was “senseless vandalism”.

A number of 5G masts in west Belfast were damaged earlier in the summer after being deliberately set alight.

PSNI officers and the fire service attended the scene of this latest incident at Annadale Embankment in south Belfast shortly after 10.15pm on Wednesday, following a report that a 5G mast was alight.

A police spokesperson said: "This is just one of a number of 5G masts that have been set on fire recently and I cannot emphasise enough the dangers of lighting fire to electrical equipment. This is extremely reckless, and those responsible are putting themselves and members of the public at serious risk.

“We are treating this as arson, and would ask that anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1956 of 13/08/25.”

Deirdre Hargey said: “This is senseless vandalism on vital piece of infrastructure that does nothing but cause destruction.

“Those responsible have caused harm to our community and put lives at risk.