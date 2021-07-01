PSNI ‘confident’ progress being made in Noah Donohoe investigation

Belfast teenager, Noah Donohoe, was reported missing in June 2020 and six days later his body was discovered in a storm drain in north Belfast.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast last June, six days after he went missing.

A pre-inquest hearing at Belfast Coroner’s Court on Wednesday heard that a fresh claim that he had been abducted and murdered was being investigated by the PSNI.

A Sunday newspaper reported the claim that a prisoner had come forward alleging his cellmate had confessed the murder to him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Byrne told the Northern Ireland Policing Board on Thursday that he recognised the anguish that the teenager’s mother Fiona Donohoe was going through.

“We continue to support the coroner in that investigation and recognise the anguish that Fiona is going through,” he said.

“I met her myself a few months ago to listen to some of her concerns and we’re keen to remedy any of the issues that she is raising in gaps in the inquiry, but we’re confident that we are making progress in the investigation.”

---

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe