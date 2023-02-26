The Detective remains critical in hospital after being shot numerous times in front of his son at a sports complex in Omagh.

A walk of solidarity was arranged by Beragh Swifts, the football club at which Mr Caldwell is a volunteer coach, through the village of Beragh on the outskirts of Omagh yesterday afternoon.

However, later that day, police confirmed they had been called to the Dervaghroy Road in Beragh to examine a suspicious object.

A protest rally was held at Omagh Courthouse, on High Street, in reaction to the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell yesterday afternoon.

A PSNI spokeswoman said at the time: "The Dervaghroy Road in Beragh has been closed while police examine a suspicious object. Members of the public should avoid the area."