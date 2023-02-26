News you can trust since 1737
PSNI confirm that security alert is 'still ongoing' in Beragh

The security alert was called after a rally was held for DCI John Caldwell who was shot on Wednesday night.

By Johnny McNabb
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 5:59pm

The Detective remains critical in hospital after being shot numerous times in front of his son at a sports complex in Omagh.

A walk of solidarity was arranged by Beragh Swifts, the football club at which Mr Caldwell is a volunteer coach, through the village of Beragh on the outskirts of Omagh yesterday afternoon.

However, later that day, police confirmed they had been called to the Dervaghroy Road in Beragh to examine a suspicious object.

A protest rally was held at Omagh Courthouse, on High Street, in reaction to the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell yesterday afternoon.
A PSNI spokeswoman said at the time: "The Dervaghroy Road in Beragh has been closed while police examine a suspicious object. Members of the public should avoid the area."

When asked for an update by the News Letter, a PSNI spokeswoman provided the following statement: “The alert is ongoing at present. Further update will be provided when available.”