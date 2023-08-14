PSNI officers patrol Belfast city centre

The names, roles, locations and shift patterns of every one of the PSNI’s 10,000 officers and support staff was posted online for up to three hours in response to a routine Freedom of Information request.

On Monday, Sinn Fein MLA and Policing Board member Gerry Kelly reported the latest “sinister” development – that a copy of the document, with the names removed, has been posted on a wall facing the Sinn Fein office on the Falls Road.

Mr Kelly said the action is a “very public indication” that dissidents have access to the leaked information.

“This is a very obvious attempt by dissident republicans to intimidate me. Even more sinister, this is a very public indication that the dissidents do have access to the sensitive information in the data leak document, it, therefore represents a very real threat to the officers, and the civilian staff involved,” Mr Kelly said.

"I have of course reported this incident to the PSNI and I would appeal to anyone with information to bring that information forward. Sinn Féin represents the vast majority of people in the nationalist community and we will certainly not be intimidated by dissident groups who have virtually no support and who offer nothing but disruption and threats in an attempt to make themselves relevant.

"They should disband and end their anti-community activities."

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “We are aware that some redacted information from Tuesday, 8th August data breach has allegedly been posted on a wall in west Belfast today, Monday, 14th August.“We have commenced an investigation into this matter.

“From the outset we have been planning for this potential development and that plan is now being put into place. We recognise the impact this may have on our officers, staff and their families and additional security and reassurance patrols have already been implemented across Northern Ireland as part of our organisational response.