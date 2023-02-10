PSNI dealing with security alert in Brandywell area of Londonderry during visit by Irish President Michael D Higgins
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood says there has been significant disruption in the Brandywell area of Londonderry as police deal with a suspicious object.
The PSNI said they are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Celtic Court area of Londonderry following the discovery of a suspicious object this evening. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area at present.Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: “The security alert near the Brandywell [football stadium] this evening is causing significant disruption for local residents and those travelling from tonight’s match.
“Elderly residents and children have had their night turned upside down as police attempt to make the area safe.
“It is particularly frustrating that local people and Derry City fans are experiencing this disruption as President Higgins visits for this evening’s President’s Cup match.
“I would appeal to everyone in the area to follow the directions of local police.”