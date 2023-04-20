News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
3 minutes ago Craig Revel Horwood replaces Paul O’Grady in Annie musical
1 hour ago Celebs, dogs & hundreds of fans line streets to mourn Paul O’Grady
1 hour ago Tesco open first ever pub to celebrate King Charles coronation
1 hour ago Cost of living payments will start to land in bank accounts next week
2 hours ago EasyJet issues cancellation warning to Brits travelling to Italy

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who was shot by the New IRA in Omagh, has been discharged from hospital today

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who was shot by dissident republicans, has been discharged from hospital today.

By Rebecca Black
Published 20th Apr 2023, 17:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 18:10 BST

A senior detective shot by dissident gunmen has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery at home.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times at a sports centre in Omagh in February.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He had been putting balls in a car with his young son after coaching a youth sports team when he was targeted.

Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell, who was shot in Omagh after coaching a youth football team, has today been released from hospital.Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell, who was shot in Omagh after coaching a youth football team, has today been released from hospital.
Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell, who was shot in Omagh after coaching a youth football team, has today been released from hospital.
Most Popular

Mr Caldwell was critically ill for some time at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry, and has been left with life-changing injuries.

Police have blamed the New IRA for the attack which they are treating as attempted murder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The terrorism threat level in the region has since been raised to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed Mr Caldwell was discharged from hospital on Thursday.

In a statement the PSNI said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was discharged from hospital today, Thursday April 20, to continue his recovery.

“We would ask that John and his family are given privacy at this time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The attack in February united political leaders in condemnation.

There were also public rallies to show solidarity with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne, Mr Caldwell and his family.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Mr Caldwell in hospital last week.

Speaking at a dinner at Hillsborough Castle on Wednesday night, Mr Sunak said Mr Caldwell told him that Northern Ireland cannot go back to its violent past.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We sat together and talked about the society he loves and about his ordeal. He told me, ‘we can’t go back’,” Mr Sunak said.

“We can’t go back. If there is one message from this hall tonight, one message from the people of Northern Ireland to the world, it is surely this: we will never go back.”