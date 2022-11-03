Pacemaker Press 17-03-2021: PSNI officers. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The head of the body representing rank-and-file police officers, the Police Federation, has said Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris should step in after Chief Constable Simon Byrne warned of a possible "doomsday scenario" facing policing.

Policing in Northern Ireland will become less visible, less accessible and less responsive if budget mitigations are not received, the chief constable told the Policing Board yesterday after warning previously of a £23 million funding gap.

Police Federation chair Liam Kelly said: "What we are facing is an erosion of front-line services with more and more pressure placed on the officers who remain.

“Hundreds who leave will not be replaced. Just a few days ago, the Police College welcomed 54 new student officers, but they will be the last significant intake for the foreseeable future. There is no budget and no plan by our politicians to deal with the expected shortfall.”

He continued: “Devolution has failed officers who still haven’t received the pay award that should have been in their September payslips. We are seeing unprecedented pressures with many young men and women starting off their careers struggling to make ends meet. Add to that rising and intolerable assaults on officers and it’s not hard to imagine why so many are leaving for less stressful and better paid occupations.”

Mr Kelly added: “Policing in Northern Ireland has never been in such a parlous position. Action is urgently required to avert a breakdown in services and if our devolved Ministers aren’t up for the job, then I’m calling on the Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris, to take control of the situation and engage in much-needed damage limitation.”

DUP MLA Trevor Clarke, a Policing Board member, also spoke out following the chief constable’s warning.

He said: “Already, tough decisions are being made to delay the repair of vehicles, slow down the issue of equipment and reduce occupational health services because of the pressures facing the police budget.”

