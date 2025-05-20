A drone put a Coastguard helicopter in “serious danger” when it was attempting to rescue a casualty in the Mourne Mountains recently, police have said.

In the wake of the incident, the PSNI urged drone operators to familiarise themselves with the legal restrictions on where they can fly and to be cautious about hampering emergency services.

Detective Superintendent Sean Fitzpatrick, from the PSNI Air Support Unit, noted that drones are becoming “ever more popular” and as a result asked all users to familiarise themselves with guidance on the PSNI website which is in line with the Air Navigation Order and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) regulations.

“Following a recent incident in the Mourne Mountains, when a Maritime and Coastguard Agency Rescue helicopter was put in danger from a drone, I am asking drone users to adhere to the regulations in place to fly drones safely,” he said.

A quadcopter type drone with a camera beside a PSNI officer in Belfast in 2014. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

“The helicopter had successfully extracted an injured casualty from the mountains and brought them to safety where they were transferred to an ambulance and, as the helicopter prepared to lift off, a drone was spotted being flown in close proximity, putting all on board in serious danger.

"Police officers made their way to the site where the drone had been seen but the operator had left the area.”

He said drone related legislation exists to ensure public safety.

“Accordingly, drones must not be flown near any airport, flight path or aircraft, and must not be flown near or over the public.