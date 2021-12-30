PSNI: Early morning fire at mid-terrace house deliberate
A fire was started on the ground floor of a mid-terrace house in a coastal area of Co Down during the early hours of Thursday morning, police believe.
Police say extensive damage was caused, but no one was injured.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Detectives in Bangor are appealing for information following a suspected arson at a property in Portavogie in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, December 30).
“The fire was started in the ground floor area of a mid-terrace house on the New Harbour Road sometime around 3.30am.
“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze, which is believed to have been started deliberately. There was extensive damage caused to the house and thankfully, no one was injured, as the house was not occupied at the time.
“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anyone acting suspiciously to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 193 of 30/12/21.”