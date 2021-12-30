PSNI: Early morning fire at mid-terrace house deliberate

PSNI.

Police say extensive damage was caused, but no one was injured.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Detectives in Bangor are appealing for information following a suspected arson at a property in Portavogie in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, December 30).

“The fire was started in the ground floor area of a mid-terrace house on the New Harbour Road sometime around 3.30am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze, which is believed to have been started deliberately. There was extensive damage caused to the house and thankfully, no one was injured, as the house was not occupied at the time.