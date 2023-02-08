PSNI evacuate homes due to suspicious object in Glentaisie Park area of Portrush
A number of homes have been evacuated in Portrush due to a security alert.
The PSNI said they are currently attending a security alert in the Glentaisie Park area of the town.
"A number of homes have been evacuated while police examine a suspicious object,” police said in a statement.
"Motorists and pedestrians are advised that cordons are currently in place and are asked to avoid the area at present.”Police said a further update will be provided in due course.
East Londonderry Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said: “An going security alert in Glentaisie Park has caused disruption, particularly for families who have had to leave their homes on a cold night.”
Coleraine Leisure Centre has been opened for anyone who needs somewhere to go, she said.
She also asked people to co-operate with the police until the alert is over.
“Anyone with information should bring it to the police.”