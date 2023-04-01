PSNI extradites man from Bulgaria to Northern Ireland in relation to child sexual offences

The man had fled to Bulgaria while on bail in relation to child sexual offences. He was detained and conveyed using a European arrest warrant.

Chief Inspector Fox said the arrest showed the benefit of co-operation between forces. "Thanks to combined efforts with the Bulgarian National Police Service and our International judicial partners, the wanted fugitive is now in our custody," they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: "This latest arrest shows how, by working together, there are no borders and no safe places to hide for those seeking to evade justice."