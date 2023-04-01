News you can trust since 1737
PSNI extradites man from Bulgaria to Northern Ireland in relation to child sexual offences

The PSNI's International Policing Unit has extradited a 35-year-old man back to Northern Ireland from Bulgaria.

By Claudia Savage, PA
Published 1st Apr 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read

The man had fled to Bulgaria while on bail in relation to child sexual offences. He was detained and conveyed using a European arrest warrant.

Chief Inspector Fox said the arrest showed the benefit of co-operation between forces. "Thanks to combined efforts with the Bulgarian National Police Service and our International judicial partners, the wanted fugitive is now in our custody," they said.

They added: "This latest arrest shows how, by working together, there are no borders and no safe places to hide for those seeking to evade justice."

