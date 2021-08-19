PSNI find equipment ‘used to produce meth’

An image of the impounded items

Police said on Wednesday afternoon, officers observed a vehicle in “suspicious circumstances” in Cityside car park in north Belfast (formerly known as Yorkgate).

They stopped a male and female in the vehicle and a further male leaving the scene on foot.

Then, following searches at the roadside, all three were arrested on suspicion of “being concerned in the production of a class A controlled drug” said police.

They were also held on suspicion of being in possession of criminal property.

Next came follow-up searches, during which suspected class A drugs, cash and numerous items suspected to be used in the production of methamphetamine were seized.

Methamphetamine is known colloquially as meth, crystal or ice, according to FRANK, the government’s addiction helpline.

It is also chemically very similar to the drug known as speed.

Methamphetamine is used relatively rarely in Northern Ireland, according to the 2019/20 report of the government’s Substance Misuse Database.

In its survey of people who were using drug support services, methamphetamine was classed simply under “other drugs” which were taken by only 6% of service users (compared with cannabis, taken by 65% of service users, or cocaine, taken by 46%).

It has gained particular fame as the drug produced by cunning chemistry teacher Walter White in the fictional television series ‘Breaking Bad’.