PSNI find mortar component after sealing area off all day

Police says a suspected component part of a mortar has been recovered during a security operation in Castlewellan.

The item was discovered on the Priests Road on Wednesday evening by a member of the public.

The alert followed the report of a suspicious object in the Priests Road area on Wednesday night.

A public safety operation and a cordon were in place for most of the day with diversions in operation due to part of the Ardnabannon Road and Castlewellan Roads being closed.

Detective Inspector Graham Orr from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit said: “I want to thank the community for their co-operation as we worked to make the scene safe.

“A number of cordons which had been in place have now been lifted.

“The component will now be subject to detailed forensic examination however our initial assessment is whilst this was not a viable device, it is clear that this is a component that could have been part of something more sinister.

“We know that the vast majority of people support our police officers and simply want to live in a peaceful society. We will continue to work with communities to disrupt the activities of the small group of people who are intent on using violence.

“If you know anything that could help us, please call 101, quoting reference 1860 of 18/09/19.”