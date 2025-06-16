PSNI find viable explosive device at scene of business premises fire in Newry
This morning Detectives reported fire in the Killeen School Road area of Newry during the early hours of this morning, Monday, 16 June - which later led to the discovery of the suspicious device.
Detective Sergeant Lewis said: "At approximately 3:15am, we received a report of a fire at business premises in the area. We attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.
"On arrival, officers noted that multiple vehicles had been damaged as a result of the ignition, which is being treated as deliberate.
“Whilst checking the surrounding area, officers located a suspicious object. The Killeen School Road area was closed as a precaution until Army Technical Officers (ATO) could attend.
“The object was deemed to be a viable explosive device, before being made safe and removed from the scene for further forensic examination.
“The road has since reopened and enquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances.
Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other relevant video footage, to get in contact with them on 101 quoting reference number 156 of 16/06/25.
Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."